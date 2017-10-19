Collins is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to gastroenteritis, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Collins woke up feeling ill, so he'll have to wait a little while longer before making his NBA debut. With the rookie out, Ed Davis should see some extra run behind Jusuf Nurkic at center. Consider Collins questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

