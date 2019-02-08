Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Playing time declining
Collins played seven minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 win over the Spurs, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.
After posting 12 points and nine rebounds Jan. 30 against the Jazz -- his most in both categories in three weeks -- Collins has seen his role tail off the past two games. He's fallen below 10 minutes in both contests, with coach Terry Stotts instead leaning more heavily on starter Jusuf Nurkic and fellow backup big man Meyers Leonard. With the Trail Blazers in playoff-contention mode, Collins probably won't have much of an opportunity to see his playing time pick up dramatically from here on out.
