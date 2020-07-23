Collins had six points (3-5 FG) and four rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.
In his first action since early in the regular season, Collins got the start at power forward and played just under 20 minutes, as was the case for the rest of Portland's starting five. Collins also chipped in an assist and a block, in addition to his six points and four boards.
