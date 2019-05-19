Collins finished with six points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block over 20 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Collins played 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss after playing just eight minutes in Game 2. Although he scored only six points, he grabbed eight rebounds, handed out two assists and swatted a shot. It was a disappointing effort from Collins, but he'll still be an affordable daily option due to his upside for Monday's Game 4.