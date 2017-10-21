Collins (illness) played seven minutes off the bench in the Blazers' win over Indiana on Friday.

The rookie came in battling an illness but was ultimately cleared to play. Collins was held without a point, shooting 0-of-4 from the field, including 0-of-1 from three, to go with two rebounds, one turnover and two fouls.

