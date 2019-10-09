Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays team-high 24 minutes Tuesday
Collins finished with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), and six rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Collins, who had been struggling with a finger injury, scored 10 points in 24 minutes Tuesday. While the numbers were far from spectacular, the fact he was on the floor shows he is ready to go for the regular season. He appears locked in as the starting power forward, playing alongside Hassan Whiteside. He has been one of the more hyped players this draft season although managers may want to temper their expectations somewhat. His block numbers could take a hit as he moves away from the basket. Whiteside is also a high volume rebounder and could impact that facet of Collins' game. He remains a player to target after 100 and could exceed that mark if everything falls right.
