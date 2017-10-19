Collins (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Collins' regular season debut was delayed after the rookie woke up feeling ill Wednesday morning. It looks like he has now put the illness behind him now and should be a full go for Friday's matchup in Indiana. Collins is expected to serve as Jusuf Nurkic's primary backup at center this season.

