Collins registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 24 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks.

Coach Terry Stotts split the playing time just about evenly between starter Jusuf Nurkic (25 minutes) and Collins, with the latter turning in the less eye-popping stat line of the two. Nurkic doesn't seem in danger of losing out of the top job at the position, but his occasionally up-and-down play should pave the way for Collins to at least see minutes in the high teens throughout the season. Collins was a remarkably efficient producer through the Blazers' first seven games with averages of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in only 21.9 minutes, but he's fallen below almost all of those marks in the last four contests while turning the ball over eight times. Despite the recent struggles, Collins' well-rounded production makes him a useful depth piece outside of shallow formats, and he would likely warrant ownership in just about every league if Nurkic were to miss time with injury at any point.