Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Production trending down after hot start
Collins registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 24 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks.
Coach Terry Stotts split the playing time just about evenly between starter Jusuf Nurkic (25 minutes) and Collins, with the latter turning in the less eye-popping stat line of the two. Nurkic doesn't seem in danger of losing out of the top job at the position, but his occasionally up-and-down play should pave the way for Collins to at least see minutes in the high teens throughout the season. Collins was a remarkably efficient producer through the Blazers' first seven games with averages of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in only 21.9 minutes, but he's fallen below almost all of those marks in the last four contests while turning the ball over eight times. Despite the recent struggles, Collins' well-rounded production makes him a useful depth piece outside of shallow formats, and he would likely warrant ownership in just about every league if Nurkic were to miss time with injury at any point.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Leads team with 17 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Continues strong recent play•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Tallies season-high 17 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Double-doubles in starting opportunity•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Draws start Friday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.