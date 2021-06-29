Collins has re-fractured his foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It appeared that Collins had a shot to return during the 2020-21 campaign when he had his cast removed in early February, but he ultimately missed the entire season after playing in just 11 games in 2019-20. Now, the Gonzaga product has suffered another significant setback, and it remains to be seen just how long it will keep him on the shelf. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Collins was considered a relatively high-upside prospect after a pair of encouraging seasons to begin his career, but as the injuries continue to pile up, it's difficult to gauge how he'll be valued as he enters free agency this summer. Collins' last appearance in an NBA game came in the Blazers' final seeding game in the Orlando bubble (August 15) prior to the start of the 2020 Playoffs.