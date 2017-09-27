Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Returns to practice Wednesday
Collins (concussion) went through five-on-five work at Wednesday's practice, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Collins took a blow to the head last Friday and had been going through the team's concussion protocol, but as expected, he was back on the court Wednesday without limitations. He should be good to go moving forward and will look to earn a role in the regular rotation as one of the team's higher-upside options at power forward.
