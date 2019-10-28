Collins (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

The Blazers are yet to issue a formal update on Collins, who left Sunday's game with a dislocated shoulder, but it looks as though he'll be in for a multi-game absence. If that's the case, it'll be a major hit to an already-shallow Blazers' frontcourt. Expect Anthony Tolliver and Skal Labissiere to pick up minutes up front in Collins' absence.