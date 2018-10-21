Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win
Collins contributed 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Spurs.
Collins followed up Thursday's quality effort, in which he swatted a career high six blocks, with another strong day at the office, matching his career high in made threes and scoring efficiently. The offseason departure of Ed Davis has opened up more minutes for the sophomore big man, and he appears to be firmly ahead of reserves Meyers Leonard and Caleb Swanigan on the depth chart.
