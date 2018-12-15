Collins had 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over the Raptors.

Collins had his highest scoring game since late-October, dropping 16 points in 21 minutes. The Trail Blazers bench was hot down the stretch which gave a number of players some additional playing time. This was just the second time in his last 17 games that Collins has scored in double-figures and so he can be left alone in standard formats.