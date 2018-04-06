Collins had just one point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes of action during the Trail Blazers' 96-94 loss at Houston on Thursday.

The lottery pick has shown spurts of offensive potential throughout the season but in games like Thursday, he has proven that he is not capable of scoring on a consistent basis just yet. Collins is currently averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds through 63 games played during his rookie campaign.