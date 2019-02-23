Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Sees three minutes of run Saturday
Collins scored four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added an assist in three minutes during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
Collins followed up Thursday's absence with a three minute outing Saturday. He appears to have been replaced in the rotation by Enes Kanter, who's seen 20 minutes in each game he's played in for Portland. Collins is in just his second year in the league and has flashed upside with his ability to defend and space the floor. It's unclear if he'll be moved to the G-League to continue to develop or if he'll see a boost in run in certain matchups as the season draws on, but either way, his lack of run in the last two games is a concerning turn of events for Collins.
