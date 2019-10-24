Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid enough in season opener
Collins produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to Denver.
Baby steps for Collins who moved into the starting lineup as the Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets. Despite the lack of production, Collins did play over 30 minutes and managed to block a pair of shot attempts. He was one of the more hyped players leading into the season and those who took a chance on him should be encouraged by what they saw. It may take a few games for him to find his feet and there is certainly no reason to be panicking at this stage.
