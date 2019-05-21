Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid off bench in loss
Collins posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block across 11 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-117 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
Collins wrapped up a solid postseason with his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the playoffs. The second-year big did see a drop in playing time after averaging 21.1 minutes in the semifinal round, as coach Terry Stotts opted to shift Meyers Leonard into the starting five after bumping Enes Kanter down to the second unit. Nevertheless, Collins showed solid improvement in multiple categories during his sophomore campaign, laying the foundation for what could be an even better third season in 2019-20.
