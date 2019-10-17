Collins registered 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 126-118 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Collins returned to the starting five after a strong showing off the bench in Portland's most recent preseason game Saturday against the Suns. After two season filling a modest role in the frontcourt rotation, Collins is set to open the 2019-20 campaign as the clear-cut starter at power forward following the offseason departure of Al-Farouq Aminu. He's put together a strong preseason that's helped corroborate the considerable improvement he displayed as a shooter last season was no outlier, posting a success rate from the floor of 50.0 percent or better in three of his four exhibitions.