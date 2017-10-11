Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Collins will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Trail Blazers continue to experiment with different lineups, as coach Terry Stotts has yet to confirm who will start at both forward spots. Maurice Harkless and Collins will get the call Wednesday, though the lineup will likely change once again for Friday's preseason finale against Maccabi Haifa. Collins has been solid throughout four preseason games, averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.2 minutes. While he'll draw the start Wednesday, the rookie will still more than likely start the year coming off the bench.
