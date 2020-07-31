Collins will start at power forward next to Jusuf Nurkic during Friday's opener against the Grizzlies, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

There was some buzz that Collins may come off the bench while Nurkic and Hassan Whitside started together, but coach Terry Stotts will opt for the spacing Collins provides. Friday's contest marks Collins' first game since Oct. 27. Last season, when he saw at least 24 minutes, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists.