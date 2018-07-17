Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Stays relevant with nice outing Monday
Collins finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league victory over Memphis.
Collins, along with Caleb Swanigan, dominated the glass in Monday's summer league semi-final victory over the Grizzlies. He continues to put up nice production without standing out from the crowd as he lays the foundation for more minutes in his second season. Portland will be hoping he can further develop his skillset in the lead up to the regular season which could garner him some additional playing time.
