Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Still not ready for full clearance
Coach Terry Stotts said Monday that while Collins (shoulder) has resumed on-court work, the big man is "not even close to being ready for a full practice," Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Collins has been sidelined since late October after requiring surgery to address a dislocated left shoulder, missing each of the Blazers' last 63 games before the NBA officially suspended its season Wednesday. Though commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Thursday that the league's hiatus is likely to last at least 30 days, Stotts' comment suggest that Collins may not be a lock to be ready to play if the NBA returns to action as early as mid-April. Since Collins was shut down following the Blazers' third game of the season, Carmelo Anthony has taken over as the club's starting power forward.
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Tracking toward March return
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Intends to return in 2019-20
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To be re-evaluated in four months
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Heading for shoulder surgery
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Won't play Saturday
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Out at least two games
