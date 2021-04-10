Collins (ankle) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Collins had his cast removed from his surgically-repaired left ankle in early February, but the big man remains without a clear timeline for making his 2020-21 debut. According to Jack Winter of SI.com, the Trail Blazers reportedly have some hope that Collins could be available for the playoffs, if not the final couple weeks of the regular season, which concludes May 16. Given Collins' lengthy layoff, the Trail Blazers likely won't be counting on him to play major minutes whenever he returns.