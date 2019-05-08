Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Strong bench contributions in loss
Collins finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.
Collins saw 21 minutes for the second straight game and put them to good use, posting a postseason-high scoring tally. The 21-year-old has scored in double digits twice during the current series and three times overall this postseason, serving as a serviceable source of offense on the second unit. Collins' minutes are likely to remain in the high teens/low 20s again in Thursday's critical Game 6.
