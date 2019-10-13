Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Strong numbers again Saturday
Collins had 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, -7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason loss to Phoenix.
Collins came off the bench Saturday but certainly did nothing to impede his looming starting role. He was excellent on both ends of the floor and as of right now, the preseason hype seems warranted. Collins is likely to see in excess of 30 minutes per night and has a chance to be one of the real breakout candidates for this season. The fact he can play both the four and the five depending on matchups works significantly in his favor, making him a solid player to target around the 100-120 mark.
