Collins totaled eight points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.

The first-round pick got the start at power forward and finished with a serviceable stat line, but he derived the majority of his scoring from free throws. The struggles from the field were a first for Collins, as he's shot no worse than 42.9 percent in any of his first four exhibitions. Collins has hauled in at least five rebounds in three preseason tilts and looks primed for a consistent frontcourt role off the bench to open the regular season.