Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's start
Collins totaled eight points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.
The first-round pick got the start at power forward and finished with a serviceable stat line, but he derived the majority of his scoring from free throws. The struggles from the field were a first for Collins, as he's shot no worse than 42.9 percent in any of his first four exhibitions. Collins has hauled in at least five rebounds in three preseason tilts and looks primed for a consistent frontcourt role off the bench to open the regular season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Drops 12 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Eight points off bench Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Going through concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...