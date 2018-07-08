Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers ankle injury
Collins left Sunday's game against the Hawks with a right ankle injury and will not return.
With already plenty of NBA experience under his belt for someone playing in summer league, chances are the Trail Blazers are extra cautious with Collins, especially given that he is seen as a key piece for the future of the team. Portland's next game is on Tuesday afternoon against the Spurs, but the team will likely hold Collins out if there is even a little concern surrounding his health.
