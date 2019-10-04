Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers finger injury
Collins did not practice Friday as a result of an injured middle finger, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
There's nothing to indicate that the injury is significant, but it's enough to keep Collins out of practice. As a result, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's preseason action against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Cleared to take contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers Grade 2 ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid off bench in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays 20 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Continues surge in Game 6 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.