Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers grade 2 ankle sprain
Collins suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain and a torn ligament during a recent workout, Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports reports. He is expected to be healthy by training camp.
The injury did not require surgery, though Collins has been using crutches and a walking boot. While the situation will prevent Collins from continuing important offseason development work, the fact that he'll be healthy by the start of camp is a great sign. He'll be entering his age 21 season and seems to be primed for a workload increase while playing both power forward and center.
