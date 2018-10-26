Collins totaled 17 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 win over the Magic.

Collins did not miss in this contest, converting every shot from the floor and the charity stripe while also filling the stat sheet on defense. He will continue to fight for minutes in the paint with Meyers Leonard, who only played 4 minutes Thursday night.