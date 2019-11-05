Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To be re-evaluated in four months
Collins underwent surgery on his left labrum and will be re-evaluated in four months, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
This puts Collins out at least until early March, though he'll likely remain sidelined even longer, depending on how fares in rehab. Anthony Tolliver and Mario Hezonja are expected to benefit with Collins out of the picture.
