Collins, who has been officially diagnosed with a left ankle Malleolar stress reaction, is out for Game 2 and is set to be re-evaluated in one week, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The timetable means that Collins is expected to be sidelined for Games 3 and 4 as well. This is a significant blow to the Blazers, who have a thin bench and were forced to start Wenyen Gabriel against the Lakers in Game 1, though still pulled out an upset victory. Gabriel should be the primary beneficiary moving forward, but we may also see more minutes with Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside on the court together, especially with Nurkic's new-found three-point competence.