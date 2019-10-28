Collins will undergo an MRI on his dislocated left shoulder Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Collins went to the locker room late in Sunday night's game and did not return to the contest. The team likely won't offer any sort of return timetable until after the results of the MRI, but Collins could be looking at a multi-game absence -- especially considering the Blazers are back in action Monday night in San Antonio.

