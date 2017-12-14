Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To make first career start
Collins will start Wednesday's game against Miami, Blazers reporter Casey Haldahl reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic still out of action, the Blazers will pivot away from Meyers Leonard, who's battling an illness, and give Collins his first NBA start. The rookie out of Gonzaga played 25 minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays seven minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Drops 12 points Sunday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.