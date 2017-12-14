Collins will start Wednesday's game against Miami, Blazers reporter Casey Haldahl reports.

With Jusuf Nurkic still out of action, the Blazers will pivot away from Meyers Leonard, who's battling an illness, and give Collins his first NBA start. The rookie out of Gonzaga played 25 minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

