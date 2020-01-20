Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Tracking toward March return
Collins (shoulder) said last week that he remains optimistic he'll be cleared to play shortly after being re-evaluated in early March, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports. "There's always going to be that feeling, that competitive itch, you always want to play," Collins said. "Not being able to play sucks, but I'm just trying to make the most of it. Hopefully, I get back out there soon."
After claiming the Trail Blazers' starting power forward job out of the preseason, Collins lasted just three games before dislocating his left shoulder Oct. 27 and requiring surgery. Collins took a small step forward last week by doing limited shooting and dribbling drills for the first time in two and a half months, but he still has multiple hurdles in the recovery process to clear before a return to game action can be considered imminent. After cycling through Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little as replacements in the lineup for Collins, Portland ultimately signed Carmelo Anthony in late November to fill the void on the top unit.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Intends to return in 2019-20•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To be re-evaluated in four months•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Heading for shoulder surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Out at least two games•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Ruled out Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...