Collins (ankle) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a left ankle stress fracture and is out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Trail Blazers were originally anticipating Collins being back by mid-to-late January, but it turns out he needed surgery. Being listed as out indefinitely, Collins could easily be out for the entire season, which ends in early March. Even if he returns, there likely won't be a big role waiting for him due to offseason additions and retentions from last year's roster. For fantasy managers in redraft leagues, even deep ones, Collins can probably be dropped.