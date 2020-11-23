Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said Monday that Collins (ankle) likely won't be ready for game action until the second or third week of January, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Olshey's comments indicate that Collins will be sidelined when the 2020-21 season begins in late December, an unsurprising development given that the big man underwent surgery in late August to address a left ankle injury. Collins was seen working out at the Trail Blazers' practice facility Monday, but the 23-year-old doesn't look like he's particularly close to resuming full-court, full-contact work just yet. Expect the newly re-signed Carmelo Anthony and free-agent pickup Derrick Jones to handle most of the minutes at power forward until Collins is ready to play again.