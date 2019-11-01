Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Won't play Saturday
Collins (shoulder) will remain out for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Peter Socotch of NBCS Southwest reports.
Collins is still in a sling and should be re-evaluated within the next day. With Hassan Whiteside (knee) questionable, the Blazers could be especially thin in the frontcourt on Friday.
