Play

Travin Thibodeaux: Effective in win

Thibodeaux posted 14 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's G League win against Erie.

Thibodeaux recorded a double-digit point total for just the third time this season as he came near a double-double in Friday's win. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

Our Latest Stories