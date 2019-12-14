Travin Thibodeaux: Effective in win
Thibodeaux posted 14 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's G League win against Erie.
Thibodeaux recorded a double-digit point total for just the third time this season as he came near a double-double in Friday's win. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.
