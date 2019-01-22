Travin Thibodeaux: Held to one point

Thibodeaux scored one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and registered five rebounds along with a block across 19 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.

Thibodeaux drew his second start of the 2018-2019 season, but he failed to take advantage of his opportunity, failing to knock down his lone field-goal attempt of the day. He's unlikely to remain with the first unit moving forward, especially given his 2.5 ppg average through 12 contests with the Mad Ants.

