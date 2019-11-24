Travin Thibodeaux: Leads team in scoring
Thibodeaux totaled 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Thibodeaux notched double-digit points for the first time in his five games this season thanks to his high shot volume. The 23-year-old has averaged 8.2 points and five rebounds per game this season.
