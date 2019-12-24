Travin Thibodeaux: Limited off bench
Thibodeaux totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Rio Grande Valley.
Thibodeaux's minutes were limited Sunday, but he made the most of his opportunities by converting every one of his field goal attempts. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
