Travin Thibodeaux: Makes minimal impact Thursday
Thibodeaux had two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over three minutes in Thursday's G League win against Westchester.
Thibodeaux's production has severely dropped in recent games as he's averaging just 2.2 PPG over the past five contests. The 23-year-old is averaging 6.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG over 21 appearances this season.
