Travin Thibodeaux: Misses Friday's game
Thibodeaux (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's loss to Texas.
Thibodeaux had appeared in seven of the Mad Ants' eight games up to this point, but he wasn't able to play Friday for an undisclosed reason. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against Rio Grande.
