Travin Thibodeaux: Productive in win

Thibodeaux had 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes in Friday's G League win against Westchester.

Thibodeaux had been going through an unproductive stretch in recent games, but he managed to record a double-digit point total for the first time since Jan. 3 as the Mad Ants were able to pick up the win against Westchester. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.3 PPG and 4.9 RPG this season.