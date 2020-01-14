Travin Thibodeaux: Scores six off bench
Thibodeaux had six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes in Monday's G League win over Capital City.
Thibodeaux had had an inconsistent role for the Mad Ants this season, but he managed to put together a solid stat line Monday despite limited usage. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
