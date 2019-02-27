Travis Bader: Best game with Austin to date
Bader registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in the loss Tuesday to Agua Caliente.
Tuesday was by far Bader's best game since being acquired by Austin in early February. The veteran combo guard has extensive experience in Europe, but last played in the States during the 2014-15 G League season.
