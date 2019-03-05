Trice piled together 14 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and a steal in the 117-106 win against the Charge on Saturday.

It was a stat-stuffing sort of affair for the Spurs, as all but one of their starters failed to record some sort of double-double. In his 11 games with Austin, Trice is averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals, providing a well-rounded point guard option for fantasy owners looking for fairly cheap alternatives.