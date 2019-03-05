Travis Trice: Easily boosts assists totals
Trice piled together 14 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and a steal in the 117-106 win against the Charge on Saturday.
It was a stat-stuffing sort of affair for the Spurs, as all but one of their starters failed to record some sort of double-double. In his 11 games with Austin, Trice is averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals, providing a well-rounded point guard option for fantasy owners looking for fairly cheap alternatives.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...