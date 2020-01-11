Play

Trice inked a deal with Germani Brescia of the top Italian league Saturday, Sportando.com reports.

Trice seems set on staying in Europe despite a successful stint in the G League last season. The Michigan State product most recently played for the French club SIG Strasbourg, where he averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 23 games across two different leagues.

