Trice (glute) tallied 13 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in the 121-117 win Tuesday over the Legends.

Trice only wound up missing just one game, forcing both John Holland and Demetri McCamey to play a combined 29 minutes. Despite an obviously poor shooting performance, Trice is expected to remain the starting point guard for Austin during the final two contest of the 2018-19 G League regular season.