Travis Trice: Makes appearance after glute injury
Trice (glute) tallied 13 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in the 121-117 win Tuesday over the Legends.
Trice only wound up missing just one game, forcing both John Holland and Demetri McCamey to play a combined 29 minutes. Despite an obviously poor shooting performance, Trice is expected to remain the starting point guard for Austin during the final two contest of the 2018-19 G League regular season.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.